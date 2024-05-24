Elche join list of Spanish teams in European Cup triumph

For the third time in four years, a team from Spain triumphed in the EHF European Cup Women. After Costa del Sol Malaga in 2021 and Rocasa Gran Canaria in 2022, it was ATTICGO Bm Elche who won the third-tier European club competition this time around.

Following a 22:20 victory at home last week, Elche’s advantage looked shaky, but the Spanish side did a good job in Slovakia, claiming a more confident win and earning the first continental title in their history.

FINAL, SECOND LEG

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) 22:28 (10:15)

First-leg result: 20:22. Elche win 50:42 on aggregate

Michalovce led twice early in the match, 2:1 and 4:3, but then the visitors used a 3:0 run to pull clear at 8:5

Elche led 15:10 at the break and never allowed their rivals to cut the deficit to fewer than three goals afterwards

centre back Patricia Wollingerova was on fire for Michalovce, but her 11 goals did not help the team overturn the deficit

Tessa van Zijl and Danila So Delgado were Elche's top scorers, with five goals apiece. So Delgado finishes as top scorer of the competition with 64 goals

it was the fifth time a women’s teams from Slovakia (including those who represented Czechoslovakia) reached a European club competition final, but they are yet to lift a trophy

Elche will now focus on the final matches of the Spanish league against Super Amara Bera Bera, which are scheduled for 29 May and 1 June

Good goalkeeping proves crucial

Just as in the first leg, Elche did well in defence. In Friday’s second-leg final, goalkeeper Nicole Morales had a special impact. In the first half, she saved nine shots for a 47 per cent save rate, propelling the Spanish team to a five-goal lead. After the restart, she was replaced by Marisol Carratu, who did not play her best game, so Morales returned to the court to finish the match with 12 saves and a save efficiency of 43 per cent.

In contrast, Michalovce’s Naira Mendes de Almeida and Iryna Yablonska saved just six shots combined, so solid goalkeeping was definitely an important factor which helped Elche to lift the trophy.