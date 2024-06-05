20240605

Newly-crowned champions Elche remain hungry for success

At the end of May, ATTICGO Bm Elche joined fellow Spanish clubs Costa del Sol Malaga (2021) and Rocasa Gran Canaria (2016, 2019, 2022) as the winners of the EHF’s third-tier club competition, the EHF European Cup Women.

An inspired Elche squad had only one defeat on the way to the EHF European Cup Women title, but head coach Joaquín Rocamora says that following the first leg's loss to Madeira Andebol SAD in the Last 16, the dominant comeback in the return leg made them believe they could go all the way.

"The key moment is January, after eliminating Madeira Andebol SAD with a really good game we played at home, being much superior and managing to qualify comfortably,” Rocamora explains.

“After that elimination, not only did I believe that we could win the competition but so did the team. I am also lucky that I manage a very competitive team that always goes out 40x20 (the size of a handball court, ed.) to win the matches regardless of the results achieved before," says Rocamora.

The trophy in the EHF's third-tier club competition is the first-ever continental trophy in Elche's history and the long-serving Spaniard at the helm says the success is important.

"This title means that the club enters the history of national and especially Valencian handball. But it is also a reward for many years of work. We had been improving our last classification in the European competitions for four editions and a large part of the staff have been working together for many years.

“The secret is none other than the work of many years. I've been managing the first team for nine years but three to four players have been with me for that long and another four or five players have been at the club for at least four to five years. The squad is like a family, everyone respects each other, helps each other with personal goals but sets clear collective objectives and we are lucky to have many players with a predisposition to work and personal improvement,” Rocamora adds.

One of the key players in the young squad, left back Danila So Delgado, agrees with her coach.

"For us, the family environment we’ve created has been key to stick together throughout all the difficult times we had this season. I think the game against Madeira Andebol SAD in Elche was truly important because the team showed the real desire of wanting to win the EHF European Cup and the display in the match really showed us how capable we are of performing excellently."

The talented Portuguese player scored 75 goals and ended the European season as the EHF European Cup top scorer, but the 23-year-old, who will join CS Gloria 2018 BN soon, favours the team achievements over individual accolades.

"For me, the most important accomplishment is being able to play with this team and win all together, it’s a good sensation to see how my contribution has helped the team. My biggest motivation is always being better than yesterday and keeping in mind that it will not always be like that. I am super lucky to be surrounded by people that are always looking after me and guiding my way in order to accomplish my dreams, I’m super thankful for that too,” So Delgado says.

Despite the recent success in the EHF's club competitions, ATTICGO Bm Elche aim for more as Rocamora points out, although he is satisfied with the team's development over the past few years and he guarantees that they will remain a tough team to beat.

"On an international level, to be able to compete well in the EHF European League, I think this would be something precious for the club. In addition, to continue to be a club that fights for titles in Spain but above all to continue doing it in this way, with a clear identity, with a lot of young girls with a desire to grow and a majority of players not only Spanish but from our area.

“I see our club always being a difficult team to beat. We are fortunate that we have been showing for years that the club's model is above individuality. We may have a better or worse squad but I know that we will always be an uncomfortable opponent for others,” Rocamora concludes.

Photos © MarekFoto

