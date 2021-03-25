Micijevic: The child of war refugees who loves to smile

Micijevic had many friends during her childhood in Mostar and a number of them were playing handball. She was drawn to it and started playing handball at Lokomotiva Mostar as a little girl. As the girls team did not have a gym, they played handball outside on the concrete court.

After some time, Micijevic changed club, switching to the other side of Mostar where she joined Katarina Mostar. It was a crucial part of her life. Coaches saw her talent and knew that if she stayed in Mostar, she would not develop as a player. At the age of 15, Micijevic packed her bags, left her family and moved to Rijeka, Croatia.

“I realised we didn’t really have a good future in Bosnia and Herzegovina, regarding handball. Bosnia and Herzegovina didn’t have a national team. It was easy for me to decide to help my neighbouring Croatia and to help myself,” says Micijevic.

Rijeka was her home for five years and playing in Zamet had a huge impact on her. In 2012, Micijevic donned the Croatian jersey as part of the women’s youth team at the U18 World Championship in Montenegro.

Micijevic become one of the top scorers in the Croatian league and, in 2016, she decided to move to DKKA. Hungary was supposed to be another big step in her professional career. She was playing on a high level, proving her talent and skills, but fate had different plans in 2018.

“I was so excited to play, and I felt so strong. But then it happened. My cruciate ligaments tore in a match. I was crying for two or three days. My family were very sad about me. After I saw that, it was not possible to cry anymore. I decided I have to work hard to come back as soon as possible,” says Micijevic.

With a smile on her face, full of positivity, Micijevic went through the operation and rehabilitation — working hard for seven straight months, waiting for the first match and waiting to feel the court again.

“You are not the first. You are not the last. Take it seriously and you will be back in six or seven months — that’s what I was repeating to myself. 2019 came and I was ready to play my first match again. My family came from Mostar to surprise me, to be there for me. Unfortunately my knee broke again. The only thought I had was not to cry because of them — they are afraid for you.”

Micijevic was a true hero during rough times. For 16 months she did not play handball, but she never thought of quitting. Her second rehabilitation took nine months.

“I thought to myself: OK Camila, you can do it. Do everything possible better than the first time — better rehabilitation, better exercises, everything better. And I did it. Learning to walk again, to run again, to jump again, to play handball again. I did it.”