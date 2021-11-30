Mickaël Robin saves a point for Nantes in Gudme

Sometimes, it is better to come back with a point than with nothing, and that is clearly what Nantes must be thinking on the plane back. After leading by four at some point in the second half, the French side saved a point in the last seconds, thanks to Mickaël Robin’s performance.

While Emil Nielsen is in the spotlight more often than not, tonight the Dane gave an average performance while his colleague delivered an impressive performance between Nantes' posts, stopping 12 shots at a 48% efficiency rate.

GROUP B :

GOG (DEN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 29:29 (16:14)

Nantes took the best start, quickly leading by three thanks to Thibaud Briet, the first half saw the two teams trading goals, without any of them really taking the upper hand. GOG’s two-goal lead at the break meant one thing: the second half would be decisive.

Once again, the French side led, at one point by four, but never managed to put the name in the coffin. Thanks to Simon Pytlick and Jerry Tollbring, GOG remained in the game and even took the driver's seat on the scoreboard minutes before the final siren.

But with all his experience, Kiril Lazarov did not shake when it came to scoring the equalizer seconds before the buzzer, before Mickaël Robin stopped Simon Pytlick’s last attempt.

With this draw, the two teams remain level on the standings with seven points, one less than Lemgo, the current leader.

Mickaël Robin had his revenge

Perhaps frustrated not to have played in the first leg of the group B clash, only entering the court to stop two seven-meter throws, the French goalkeeper showed the best of his abilities tonight. Stopping seven of the first ten shots aimed at goal after the break, he also blocked two seven meter throws before preventing Simon Pytlick from scoring the game-winner on the buzzer. They might have owed some of their past points to Emil Nielsen, but tonight, the evening belonged to Robin.