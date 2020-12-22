Millions tune in for Women’s EHF EURO 2020 final weekend

Millions of handball fans tuned in to witness the excitement of the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

The final between France and Norway proved incredibly popular with fans in front of their televisions with four million people watching France alone – a market share of 21.4 per cent.

In Norway, 1.2m witnessed the Norwegian team lift the trophy after their 22:20 victory over France – market share of 21.4 per cent.

Interest in Denmark was also incredibly strong, with 1.7 million fans watching the Danes’ semi-final against Norway – a hugely dominant 70.5 per cent share of the market.

The figures further highlighted the popularity of the event with watching fans at home. The numbers of viewers watching matches in Denmark remained high throughout the tournament with many of the host nation’s games watched by a market share of 50 per cent.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “The number of fans watching the event on television and on EHFTV prove that there is a wide and growing audience watching women’s handball.

“Compared to Women’s EHF EURO 2018, on average 200,000 more fans watched preliminary round, while the numbers of fans watching on EHFTV saw over 20,000 new accounts registering.”