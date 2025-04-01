Mirko Alilovic: “The drive in Plock keeps me going”

Mirko Alilovic: “The drive in Plock keeps me going”

01 April 2025, 13:00

Orlen Wisla Plock are only 60 minutes away from what would be their second appearance in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Men quarter-finals. The Polish side won the first leg of the play-offs against HBC Nantes 28:25 last week and will build on their three-goal advantage when the teams meet again in the Match of the Week in the H Arena in Nantes on Wednesday. Experienced Plock goalkeeper Mirko Alilovic looks ahead to the match, and back on his career so far.

Mirko Alilovic, Plock’s Croatian goalkeeper, has seen it all in his 22 seasons of playing the top-tier competition — from competing in the qualification tournaments in his early days with HC Izvidac to becoming runners-up with Veszprém in both 2015 and 2016.

His current club since 2023, Orlen Wisla Plock, previously played the quarter-finals in 2022/23, when they narrowly lost to eventual champions SC Magdeburg after beating HBC Nantes in the play-offs.

To return to the quarter-finals two years later, Plock have to get past Nantes again. After the 28:25 home victory, Plock must withstand the pressure on French soil, where Nantes have not lost a single game this season in the EHF Champions League, with five wins and two draws.

“It will be tough, no doubt. They see their chance, too,” Alilovic says ahead of the MOTW on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CEST).

“Still, looking at how we played in Poland, especially defensively, I think we did an amazing job. Honestly, we can even regret a few moments when we dropped physically and maybe we could have gotten an even better result,” the goalkeeper adds.

“But hey, if we had won by five or six, maybe we would relax a bit. This way, we know we got to play the full 60 minutes at 100 per cent. We are not going there to defend, we are going to try to win.”

Alilovic shared the best mark of most seasons played in the EHF Champions League with French standout Nikola Karabatic, who retired last year. And since Alilovic has recently prolonged his contract with Plock for an additional year, he is bound to set the all-time record in 2025/26, which would be his 23rd season in Europe’s top flight.

“Well, I started young, I was 15 or 16 playing Champions League with Ljubuski. Starting early, finishing late, it all adds up. It’s a cool milestone, but if there’s one last dream, it would be to win the Champions League. That would be the fairy-tale ending,” the Croatian goalkeeper explains.

Mirko Alilovic was close to making his dream a reality with Veszprém, stepping on the court for the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in four consecutive seasons, from 2013/14 to 2016/17. The 2016 final against Kielce remains a sobering memory — a match that slipped away despite a commanding second-half lead.

“That season we won almost everything by an inch — the Hungarian cup after penalties, the league title by one goal, the SEHA League by two goals against Vardar after beating Meshkov Brest on penalties. Everything fell into place for us,” Alilovic remembers.

“In the semi-final in Cologne we managed to get a draw against THW Kiel and won in overtime. So, I really believed this was our year, we were going to win it… but then Kielce came. We were 28:19 up with 14 minutes to go. I was sitting on the bench, Roland Mikler and I were already talking about it, thinking we were so close, this must be it. We were not celebrating yet as you know it’s not over until it’s over, but you can’t help but think about it.”

But then, it seemed like the world stopped and Kielce’s magic comeback started, leaving Veszprém’s fans in disbelief.

“Things unraveled. We lost a few balls, they came back to four or five goals behind. I know I came between the posts 10 minutes before the end — we had two chances to go up by two and missed both. Then [Karol] Bielecki missed a penalty, we missed again, and when [Krzysztof] Lijewski scored, we cracked.”

Kielce got level in the final second.

“Mentally, we were done. Even though we got to the penalties, it was impossible to come back from blowing a nine-goal lead in 14 minutes. I never watched that game again, only saw that final goal,” Alilovic says. “It’s one of the rare games I played that I haven’t watched and never will. It was a shock, left a bitter taste that took years to forget.”

If we had won by five or six goals, maybe we would relax a bit. This way, we know we got to play the full 60 minutes at 100 per cent. We are not going there to defend, we are going to try to win.
Mirko Alilovic
Goalkeeper, Orlen Wisla Plock

Still, he has so many beautiful memories from playing in the Champions League. His favourite one? His first trip to LANXESS arena, in the 2013/14 season.

“In Veszprém, that was the dream. Every year prior we came up short. One year it was Ademar Leon knocking us out, then Kiel, then Barça. But that year we eliminated PSG — man, that was pure euphoria, like the gates of heaven opened.”

Alilovic was to feature at a few more EHF FINAL4s after that.

“I went to Szeged, another team trying to reach that level, and again, something always went wrong. Just bad luck, unfortunate timing, especially during that Covid-19 season. But yes, that first EHF FINAL4, the hype, the buzz — it's a different world. The whole weekend is just handball. It's not like any other game. It's a dream.”

Getting to the EHF FINAL4 is even the hardest part, Alilovic says.

“Once you are there, honestly, the favourites rarely win. Barça maybe dominated recently, but overall, anything can happen in Cologne.”

His career path has been a steady line of ambition-fuelled clubs pushing for the very top. From Izvidac, Abanca Ademar Leon, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, One Veszprém HC, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged to Orlen Wisla Plock.

“Wherever I went, I have been part of teams with big ambitions. Especially at Veszprém, where we raised the bar. At Szeged, we were ready for the EHF FINAL4,” Alilovic says.

“Now, here in Plock, same thing. That drive keeps me going. It's hard, physically and mentally. But it is the ambition that fuels athletes.”

photos ©Jerzy Stankowski; last in-text photo © Roland Peka

