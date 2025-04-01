And if you watch Bouktit play, there are many things which make her stand out as not just another line player. For a start, she shoots seven-metre throws, a discipline that is usually left to wings and backcourt players.

“This is something I have always done a little bit. And when I joined the A team, of course players were doing it already, but I still kept on shooting them at the end of training sessions,” recalls Bouktit. “And Manu (Emmanuel Mayonnade), my coach in Metz, saw me doing it, thought that I was quite good at it, and asked me to do it during the games.”

While shooting penalties might add more pressure to some players, to the Metz line player it is just another opportunity to have fun.

“I think about a lot of things on my way to the seven-metre throw: where did I shoot the previous shot, what kind of goalkeeper I am facing, should I fake or shoot straight away?” she laughs, before explaining how the work with the Metz goalkeepers help her scoring in that exercise.

“I train with Camille Depuiset and Cléo Darleux, and both give me advice about what to do and about what could be going on in the goalkeeper’s head at that point.”