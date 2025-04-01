Bouktit's game: “I want to show another image of the line player position”
Ask Sarah Bouktit three words to describe herself as a player, and the Metz Handball line player will immediately say: “Playful”. And while she adds “passionate about handball” and “a leader”, it’s really the playing aspect that she wants to insist on. “I have always seen handball as a game, and I still do. In my life, I am someone funny, who really likes games and just having fun and I think it really reflects on the court,” explains the 22-year-old Bouktit in the latest instalment of our "Handball Through My Eyes" series.