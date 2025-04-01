Pairings for EHF Finals Women 2025 drawn

Following the draw to determine the semi-final pairings in the EHF European League Women 2024/25, which was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, the path to the trophy is known: HSG Blomberg-Lippe will play Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC will face JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball in the penultimate matches of what is the fifth iteration of the EHF European League.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday 3 May. The winners of the semi-finals will meet to decide the title on Sunday 4 May, while the sides defeated in the semi-finals will play for third.

Ikast are the only former champions of the EHF European League that will play the finals weekend in Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz. The Danish club have made it back among the top four after featuring in the EHF Champions League in 2023/24 and playing the EHF Finals Women the three preceding seasons.

Thüringer HC have also contested the EHF Finals Women before, placing fourth in 2022/23.

For both Dijon and Blomberg-Lippe, it is the first participation in the EHF Finals Women — and for both, a return to this stage of competition after a long wait. Last time Dijon made it this far in an international competition was when they played the final of the Challenge Cup 2004/05. For Blomberg-Lippe, the Challenge Cup 2008/09 Semi-final was the last chance at an international title.

Ikast and Blomberg-Lippe had the closest wins of the quarter-finals, taking aggregate victories of just one goal. For Blomberg-Lippe, a shootout was required to overcome Super Amara Bera Bera. Thüringer HC and Dijon both enjoyed clearer wins, but none were overly decisive, making for a promising end to what has been a hotly contested season in the EHF European League Women 2024/25.

It is the third straight year for the EHF Finals Women to take place in Graz. Tickets for the 2025 edition are available here.

Main photo: kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar

