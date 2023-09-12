The agreement, signed between EHF Marketing and Modular Systems, builds on an existing partnership after the company was an official partner of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in June.

Modular Systems is headquartered in Poland and designs and creates modern, mobile modular spaces, such as modular buildings and containers.

As an official partner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Modular Systems will benefit from a range of visible and non-visible rights in the competition, which ensures exposure at all matches as well as a digital presence on eurohandball.com and EHFTV, the European Handball Federation’s OTT platform.

Together with title sponsor Machineseeker, premium partner Gorenje and official partner MOL, the sponsors’ line-up for the 2023/24 season of Europe’s premier club competition has been completed.

Mariusz Brudnicki, Vice President of Modular System, said, “Recognising the business and image benefits of supporting handball, after our experiences with the marketing partnership for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023, we have made the decision to expand our sponsorship activities. I believe that participating in the creation of such a prestigious competition as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will not only strengthen our commitment to the handball community but, above all, will bring tangible business and marketing benefits to both sides.”

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Modular Systems to the premium European men’s club handball competition and even happier that our partnership at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 bore fruit so quickly. The sponsor line-up for the upcoming season is impressive and we can be proud of how our premium competition will appear, both in the arenas and on screen. Together with Modular Systems and our other partners we are looking forward to bringing the Machineseeker EHF Champions League to the next level.”