Montenegro decide Balkan duel by halftime

Group 7:

Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro 25:36 (11:21)

After beating Kosovo by a nine-goal margin on Wednesday, Montenegro took their second victory in this Balkan group in an even clearer way. The hosts were down by ten goals already at the break, as Montenegrin goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic backed the defence, and the hosts did not find the means to stop Montenegro’s attack. Nemanja Grbovic and EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team member Milos Vujovic each scored seven times for the victors, and the closest gap in the second half was seven goals at 16:23 - but in the end, the Bosnians were close to their biggest-ever defeat in the EHF EURO qualification, a 14:28 result in Denmark in 2001. Even ten goals from Marko Davidovic could not prevent the hosts from their second defeat under their new coach Irfan Smajlagic after the 20:28 defeat in Slovenia.

Key fact: Funny enough, the two Balkan sides never faced each other in an official match - therefore Montenegro’s away victory at Bosnia Herzegovina is a historic result.