Greece stun Netherlands, while four more teams added second win

GROUP 4

Romania vs Ukraine 34:26 (18:14)

Romania might just break their 28-year wait for an EHF EURO berth if they keep it like this, at least in home matches. It is true, they have also beaten Montenegro in the previous edition of the qualifiers and then collapsed, but this team looks better and can sustain that kind of attacking output against sides like Austria and the Faroe Islands. And it was all Romania from start to finish, taking an early lead and never looking back, riding on some great action from right back Demis Grigoras and left wing Nicusor Negru. The latter was nothing short of amazing in the last two games, boasting an 18-goal tally in these matches. Romania’s win made Ukraine the first team to fail to mount a two-game winning streak in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, as this group looks like one that will be tough to call out until the end.

Ionut Iancu, goalkeeper of Romania: "I am happy that so many supporters witnessed a great match. The victory is the most important thing and it gives us trust. It’s about time we qualify to a major competition, and now we are closer. Before the match, Ukraine was considered a favourite, even by coach Pascual, but they are going through a difficult time.”

Xavi Pascual, Romania head coach: "For us, it is a very important victory, the team played very well the entire match. I believe the team deserved to win. We worked all the week and it is a good result and a good goal difference. Ukraine is better than us, this is the official ranking. For us, this is not important, but to win the matches we play. Everyone can enjoy it now, and for the next match we need more pressure on the opponents from the supporters, who connect with our team."

Andrii Akimenko, right wing of Ukraine: "We tried, but Romania has many good players. With time, I think we can be better, we will see in the next match what will happen. With the situation in Ukraine, we do our job, every day, we will see, we hope for better days soon...”

Faroe Islands vs Austria 28:30 (14:14)

Thanks to eight goals from Lukas Hutecek and seven strikes from Robert Weber (who scored his 900th goal for the national team), Austria kept their clean record in the EHF EURO 2024 qualification. After their 36:32 against Romania on Thursday, the Austrians had to struggle until the final whistle to secure the victory. Boosted by seven goals from M18 EHF EURO 2022 top scorer Oli Mittun, the hosts were close to their second-ever victory in the qualification round 2 for EHF EURO events. Austria led twice by three goals, but the first half was more or less equal, and though the hosts never managed to get ahead, the match was on the edge until minute 55, when Austrian Sebastian Frimmel netted for the 27:24.

Óli Mittún, left back of Faroe Islands: "I am a bit disappointed right now, but I am satisfied that we managed to play up against a good team of Austria. I have been looking forward to playing to my first match at home with the men's team and I hope I have many matches ahead for the next years to come."

Peter Bredorffs-Larsen (DEN), Faroe Islands head coach: "We played a good game. Austria is a great team with strong players, who are bigger then ours. We used our quickness and that plan worked, but we had some troubles with their counter-attack. We can be satisfied even though it did not result in points this time."