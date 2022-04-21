Montenegro edge closer to second-place finish

With their third win in five games in the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2022, 33:28, against Slovenia, Montenegro edged closer to finishing second in the competition, just behind winners Norway.

WOMEN'S EHF EURO CUP 2022

Slovenia vs Montenegro 28:33 (12:11)

a strong start for Slovenia opened a three-goal lead for the hosts, but Montenegro cancelled it with a 3:0 run, inspired by right wing Jovanka Radicevic and line player Ema Ramusovic

right wing Radicevic, the only player to score more than 1,000 goals for Montenegro, topped the charts once again for her team, with nine goals

Radicevic now leads the goal scorer standings of the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2022, with 27 goals, three more than Norway left wing Camilla Herrem

by scoring 10 goals in the game, Slovenia right back Ana Gros reached 647 goals in her career for the national team – three goals shy of another milestone

Montenegro sealed their sixth win in seven competitive matches against Slovenia, and this was their biggest win against the co-hosts of the EHF EURO 2022 since a 32:22 drubbing in qualification for the 2009 IHF Women's World Championship

the two teams will meet again on Sunday in Podgorica, Montenegro, where the hosts will seal second place in the group if they avoid defeat

Mavsar makes long-awaited comeback in loss

After nearly three years away, left wing Tamara Mavsar made her return to Slovenia women's national team, as the co-hosts of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 continued their preparations for the tournament that they will host the first time.

Back into the fold for the first time since giving birth, Mavsar scored four goals, but that was not enough for Slovenia to earn their third win in the competition.

A strong second half, probably one of the best in Bojana Popovic’s tenure, helped Montenegro seal their third win in the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2022. The victory sets Montenegro up nicely for the second match against Slovenia on Sunday.