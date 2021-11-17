Montpellier run over Elverum in one-sided MOTW

After four unbeaten matches in a row, Elverum’s series of success in the EHF Champions League Men came to an end Thursday in the Match of the Week against Montpellier.

The strong French side took their fifth straight victory and remain on top of the group. Montpellier’s Portuguese left back Gilberto Duarte was awarded Player of the Match after scoring five times in the one-sided encounter.

MOTW: Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 30:37 (15:20)

while Elverum remain on eight points, Montpellier are on 11 points as the group phase reaches the halfway mark

already the first half was a lesson in efficiency for Elverum, as almost every attack of Montpellier ended with a goal

the Elverum goalkeepers, Emil Kheri Imsgard and Thorsten Fries, did not stop any of the 20 Montpellier shots before the break

it took Montpellier only 11 minutes in the second half to extend the gap from five to 10 goals: 29:19

four Montpellier players scored at least five times, led by Hugo Descat with nine, while Julien Bos had six to raise his tally to 40

Dominik Máthé scored seven goals for Elverum

An Argentine makes Montpellier happy

Usually, when you think of South American players at Montpellier, you have Diego Simonet in mind, the first and so far only non-European MVP at a EHF FINAL4 – in 2018. In the MOTW on Wednesday night, however, another Argentine player made the headlines: line player Lucas Dario Moscariello. Having scored just three times so far this season, the 29-year-old former Cuenca player netted five times and almost triples his season tally to eight.