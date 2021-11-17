Founded in 1991, the European Handball Federation went into its second decade with 46 member federations.

The biggest change in the EHF occurred 13 years after its foundation. Having served the maximum of three terms as president, Staffan Holmqvist became Honorary President of the EHF and a fellow Scandinavian, Tor Lian of Norway, was elected as his successor at the 7th Ordinary Congress in Nicosia in 2004. Karl Güntzel, one of EHF’s founders and the first treasurer, was awarded Honorary Member of the EHF.

Lian’s biggest challenge in his first term as president was to keep European handball under one umbrella as European top clubs had created their own organisation: the Group Club Handball, currently known as the Forum Club Handball.

Lian, Vice-President Jean Brihault and Secretary General Michael Wiederer paved the way for a newly established cooperation, which managed to maintain all major handball competitions under the roof of the EHF. Later, the European top clubs became part of the Professional Handball Board, and they are meanwhile represented in the EHF Executive Committee.

A whole new structure of integration was presented at the ground-breaking 2008 Extraordinary Congress in Lillehammer, on the fringes of the EHF EURO 2008 in Norway. “The very large support of the European federations is a clear sign to preserve the unity of European handball,” EHF President Tor Lian praised the decision.

The EHF Congress in Copenhagen in 2010 finally voted in favour of the new structures, including the new Professional Handball Board – first for the men’s competitions, later also for the women’s competitions. The EHF Congress also decided to improve the situation of beach handball by installing a dedicated Beach Handball Commission.