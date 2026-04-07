Defending title holders Flensburg drew 33:33 with SAH - Aarhus in the second leg, but a 38:32 win away in the first was enough to secure the German team a 71:65 victory on aggregate.

Elverum Håndball beat Montpellier 35:31, but a devastating 12-goal loss in the first leg, 36:24, meant the win was far from enough to overcome the deficit. Montpellier cruised back to the EHF European League quarter-finals with an aggregate win of 67:59.

In the other two cases, including the highlight match of the week, the second leg was the key. 2024/25 semi-finalists MT Melsungen were fighting a clear deficit against Fredericia Håndboldklub — one they overcame with a 35:26 victory that meant a 64:61 result in their favour on aggregate.

RK Nexe and IFK Kristianstad had played the closest match of the first leg: 36:34 for Nexe. The second leg saw the Croatian side take a 32:27 win for a 68:61 result on aggregate.

THW Kiel, FC Porto, HC Vardar 1961 and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf qualified directly for the quarter-finals as group winners in the main round.

Quarter-finals (28 April / 5 May):