Motor secure sixth straight win

After facing each other 10 days ago in France, when Motor took the points thanks to a 32:31 win, HC Motor and HBC Nantes met again in the EHF Champions League Men on Sunday afternoon.

The Ukrainian side were on an impressive run, having won their five last games, and with a superb performance from goalkeeper Gennadiy Komok, they equalled their best winning run of six games in the competition.

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 29:28 (13:13)

Motor seemed in control early in the game, taking a three-goal lead in the 10th minute thanks to line player Viachaslau Bohkhan.

But Nantes stepped back and with Olivier Nyokas scoring a last-second goal, they were level at the break (13:13)

Nantes could not retain the maximum three-goal advantage that they held in the heart of the second half

Motor remain undefeated against Nantes in the EHF Champions League, with six games played and no defeats

Viachaslau Bokhan scored nine for Motor, while Aymeric Minne netted just one fewer for Nantes

Motor temporarily take third place in the group, overtaking Aalborg, while Nantes remain sixth

Gennadiy Komok – what a comeback

The Ukrainian goalkeeper had not played a game for eight months, having suffered an Achilles heel injury, and the match against Nantes was his first game back.

Komok first came on twice to save two penalties, before remaining on the court for the last 20 minutes.

And he was decisive for his team, saving six shots, including one from David Balaguer while his team was two men down with two minutes left to play.