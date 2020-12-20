CSM and Velenje book Last 16 tickets

Experienced sides RK Gorenje Velenje and CSM Bucuresti were among the teams that earned their places in the EHF European Cup Men Last 16 this weekend.

Both sides had won their round 3 first leg games on the previous weekend, and they were once again too strong for their rivals.

Vejenje won at Cocks 32:27 and progressed 62:52 on aggregate; CSM beat Spor Toto SC at home 38:28 to advance with an overall 71:55 win

RK Borac m:tel and Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta also went through following second leg wins

SGAU-Saratov, AEK Athens, MSK Povazska Bystrica and SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien reached the Last 16 after their wins in the double-headers this weekend

four teams proceeded to the next stage following their wins in double-headers last week; three more sides went through without playing due to the Covid-19 situation

the Last 16 matches are scheduled for 13 and 20 February 2021

Two Bosnian sides go through

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s RK Borac m:tel and RK Gracanica are among the teams that have qualified for the Last 16.

After losing 24:22 at KH Besa Famgas a week before, Borac were looking for revenge and earned it. The 23:20 victory in the second leg at home in Banja Luka was just enough for them to go through.

And Gracanica reached the next round without playing – their rivals Holon Yuvalim HC were not able to complete their trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the weather conditions and ultimately withdrew from the competition.