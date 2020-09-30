MOTW, an Entrerrios family reunion

Even though he took over as head coach of Nantes in the summer of 2019, Alberto Entrerrios still has a very accurate eye on his brother’s performances.

“He is one of the best of this Barça team, no matter what he does, he is right,” the coach says. “He is able to keep a fresh head in the decisive moments of the game, thanks to his experience, and even though Xavi Pascual coaches him more now, because he is getting older, Raul is still one of the stalwarts in Barcelona.”

Also for Raul Enterrios, the match has special meaning.

“Now I am still on the court while he is on the bench. Before that, it was even more complicated, as we were both playing against each other, physically,” the Barça centre back says.

With only four years separating them, Alberto Entrerrios has always been a kind of a role model for his young brother.

First as a player, but also as a coach, as Raul Entrerrios points out.

“He has been my reference since I was little, I have admired him as he was a player who always listened to his teammates and what they had to say. Alberto has been really important in my development as a player,” says the younger of the two brothers.

Raul Entrerrios might follow the path of his sibling after ending his playing career.

“My step to the other side of the bench line is already on track, and that’s what I am expected to do in Barça,” he says. “The tactical side of handball is always something I have been interested in.”