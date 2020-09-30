Veszprém turn the tide after the break

In the three previous duels Telekom Veszprém HC beat Motor Zaporozhye three times by a distance of at least ten goals, but on Wednesday night, the four-time EHF Champions League finalists needed to struggle much harder to finally snatch the points from Ukraine. Two Spaniards and a Serb were the key to success.





GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 34:37 (18:17)

While Veszprém took their third victory in three rounds, Motor remain on zero points

The host held the upper hand until the middle of the second half in a very equal match, in which the biggest gap were three goals

The 23:22 was Motor’s last advance, while at 25:25 the teams were tied last time

It was the first group match of this season with more than 70 goals

Petar Nenadic scored ten goals for the winners, Rodrigo Corrales saved 15 shots

Magic Maqueda makes it in the end

Entering the game with just one goal this season, Veszprém’s right back Jorge Maqueda was there to score in the key moments. Within 13 minutes to play, the Spanish World and EHF EURO champion netted three goals in 80 seconds, including one from (for him an unusual) counter-attack, for the Hungarian team's first three-goal lead at 31:28. In the end, he finished with five.