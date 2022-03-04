MOTW features PSG vs Veszprém clash in round 14

The featured match in the final round 14 is Paris Saint-Germain HB against Telekom Veszprém HC in Paris, on Thursday 10 March at 20:44 CET.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.

Veszprém defeated Lomza Vive Kielce in the group’s top clash last Thursday. With PSG winning at Dinamo Bucuresti at the same time, it leaves three teams sharing the lead on 18 points: PSG, Barça, and Kielce.

Veszprém are on 15 point and cannot get into the top two anymore.

The first two teams will skip the play-offs and advance to the quarter-final directly, so a lot is at stake for this MOTW. PSG’s rivals also have home games in round 14: Barça against SG Flensburg-Handewitt, and Kielce against Dinamo.

Apart from the possible quarter-final ticket, the result from the reverse fixture against Veszprém might also inspire PSG for this MOTW: in round 1 back in September, they lost 34:31 in Hungary.