MOTW: Second-half dominance leads to Brest’s victory

Both French-Danish duels on Sunday went in favour of the French teams.

After Metz Handball had defeated Team Esbjerg, Brest Bretagne Handball also had the upper hand in their home encounter against Odense Håndbold, ultimately cruising to a 32:21 victory.

MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:21 (15:13)

Odense led 10:8 in the 18 th minute before a 7:3 run late in the first half powered Brest to a two-goal lead at the break

minute before a 7:3 run late in the first half powered Brest to a two-goal lead at the break between minutes 36 and 50, the French team scored 11 unanswered goals, moving the score from 18:15 to 29:15

the competition’s top scorer Ana Gros netted six times for Brest and increased her overall tally to 67 goals

Brest claimed their fourth straight win in the competition and once again joined group leaders Györ, this time on 14 points

Odense, who lost three of their last four matches, stay in fourth place with ten points

Toft shines in goal and scores

While Althea Reinhardt made 12 saves for Odense, it was the other Danish goalkeeper, Sandra Toft, who became a true heroine of the day.

The 31-year-old not only recorded 18 saves with over 48 percent efficiency, but also scored twice from her own half, heavily contributing to Brest’s victory.