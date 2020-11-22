EHF Champions League
MOTW: Second-half dominance leads to Brest’s victory
Both French-Danish duels on Sunday went in favour of the French teams.
After Metz Handball had defeated Team Esbjerg, Brest Bretagne Handball also had the upper hand in their home encounter against Odense Håndbold, ultimately cruising to a 32:21 victory.
MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:21 (15:13)
- Odense led 10:8 in the 18th minute before a 7:3 run late in the first half powered Brest to a two-goal lead at the break
- between minutes 36 and 50, the French team scored 11 unanswered goals, moving the score from 18:15 to 29:15
- the competition’s top scorer Ana Gros netted six times for Brest and increased her overall tally to 67 goals
- Brest claimed their fourth straight win in the competition and once again joined group leaders Györ, this time on 14 points
- Odense, who lost three of their last four matches, stay in fourth place with ten points
Toft shines in goal and scores
While Althea Reinhardt made 12 saves for Odense, it was the other Danish goalkeeper, Sandra Toft, who became a true heroine of the day.
The 31-year-old not only recorded 18 saves with over 48 percent efficiency, but also scored twice from her own half, heavily contributing to Brest’s victory.
We're very happy because we knew this game would be important for the rest of the season. It’s always difficult before an international competition because players are tired and maybe minds occupied by the Euro. I think Odense lost its good behaviour after the break, and it’s probably thanks to our defense that was amazing.