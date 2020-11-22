Six teams book tickets into round 3

Round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men ended with nine matches at the weekend, including three double-headers and three return-leg games.

Their results saw six teams booking their tickets to round 3, scheduled for 12 and 19 December. The round 3 draw will take place on Wednesday, November 25 at 11 CET.

CSM Bucuresti, Cocks and RK Gorenje Velenje, who had claimed big wins a week before, defeated their rivals once again and proceeded to round 3.

in the double-header played at home in Kosovo, KH Besa Famgas defeated HC Bosna Vispak Visoko, 36:18 and 32:20

last week, Ystads IF and RK Gracanica also progressed to the next round following wins in double-headers

nine teams had advanced to the next stage as their matches could not be played due to the current Covid-19 situation

13 more sides were directly seeded into round 3

Cypriot teams win double-headers at home

Two double-headers at the weekend took place in Cyprus, and local sides made use of home-court advantage.

In particular, Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta defeated their Czech rivals TJ Sokol Nove Veseli on Friday and Saturday, 32:28 and 26:21.

And Parnassos Strovolou followed their example – after a first-leg 29:25 win against the Italian team Raimond Sassari on Saturday, they lost 28:27 on the following day, yet went through.