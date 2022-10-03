MOTW to visit Slovenia and Poland in rounds 5 and 6

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 is set for a two-week break after round 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, but will return with some scintillating clashes labelled Match of the Week in rounds 5 and 6:

Round 5:

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Lomza Industria Kielce (POL)

Thursday 27 October 2022 at 18:45 CEST

Round 6:

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 3 November 2022 at 18:45 CET

All MOTW games in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.

Celje, champions in 2004, are back in Europe’s top flight in 2022/23 after a one-year absence and are set to host fellow one-time titleholders Kielce, who lifted the trophy in 2016.

The Slovenian champions have already impressed in group B with a win over THW Kiel and with pushing Barça to the limit last week, while Kielce look set for another strong campaign, with a defeat in a repeat of the 2022 final against Barça their only slipup so far.

After playing the EHF Finals Men two seasons in a row, Plock have returned to the top level and the Polish side will be eager to keep their fine season start in group A going when Veszprém visit.

The Hungarian powerhouse are one of only two unbeaten sides in the competition after three rounds as they hope that 2022/23 will finally become their golden year in Europe’s premium club competition.