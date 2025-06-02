MVP Kari Brattset Dale: “The award is not just for me”

Kari Brattset Dale shone for her side during the weekend in the MVM Dome. In the semi-final game against Team Esbjerg, which they won 29:28, she netted four times and had one steal after a great reaction in defence. But she did not stop there.

The line player entered the final like there was no tomorrow. Fighting on the line against Odense's motivated defenders, catching the ball and scoring with ease, she repeated it six more times to remain perfect, and ended the season with 38 goals.

Again vigilant in defence and with a good reading of the game, she managed to steal the ball one more time and added one assist. All for the 29:27 win that secured Györ's seventh title and her third, after 2019 and 2024.

“It feels amazing, it feels right. I felt we had what it takes to win the title. It's all about getting it out in the last weekend of the season, and it's a big accomplishment,” said Brattset Dale.