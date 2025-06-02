MVP Kari Brattset Dale: “The award is not just for me”

Dale, who joined Györ in 2018 from Vipers Kristiansand for her first job abroad, could not picture a more perfect end to an already incredible season. But she also took a trip down memory lane.
“I, for sure, did not think it would be like this when I came in 2018. I thought I would be in Györ for a couple of years, maybe. I would never imagine being a captain and having this huge role. Now I am super proud of the journey and how it has been all these years.
“We fought and worked a lot. We had some years without winning here in Budapest, and now we have to win it again, and it says a lot about the team,” adds the Norwegian star.
After the line player made it to the All-star Team of the 2021/22 season as the best defender, she now proudly wears the MVP status of the EHF FINAL4 Women, joining Stine Oftedal, Anna Vyakhireva, Markéta Jeřábková, Henny Reistad, Kari Aalvik Grimsbø, Amandine Leynaud, Nycke Groot, Jelena Grubisic, Clara Woltering and Katrine Lunde in glory.