MVP Lunde adds another trophy to her stellar cabinet

The 43-year-old Vipers Kristiansand and Norway goalkeeper was integral for both teams during the two major competitions she played in, being the player with the largest number of saves in the EHF Champions League Women – 197 – and had 43 saves for a 31% saving efficiency during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

In both cases, Lunde’s teams won the trophy, a testament of the leadership, skill and resilience of the Norway goalkeeper, who has always been a shining star for the team she played for.

At the EHF Excellence Awards Gala in Vienna, Lunde also received the goalkeeper of the season award, as well as the MVP award, another excellent accolade to add to her star-studded CV.

“I am really, really proud to receive these awards, I really enjoy playing handball, and I want to thank everybody who helped me be on the court and helped me keep playing handball at this age,” said Lunde, in a video message, after receiving the MVP award.

The 43-year-old goalkeeper, born and bred in Kristiansand, started handball at her local club, Våg Vipers, which eventually rebranded as Vipers Kristiansand, and moved in 2004, when she was 24 years old, to Denmark, to play for Aalborg DH.