“My last dance”: Gulldén seeks golden end to career

Six years ago, Isabelle Gulldén delivered one of the most clutch performances in the history of the EHF Champions League Women, leading CSM Bucuresti to an incredible win in their maiden EHF FINAL4 in Budapest.

It was a game for the ages, as the Romanian side took a 29:26 win against Györi Audi ETO KC after penalties, when Gulldén netted 15 times to set the recors for most goals in one in EHF FINAL4 history.

“That weekend was a fairy tale for us, because we came as underdogs. We had some days off prior to the start of the competition and did two perfect games, especially the win in the semi-final against Vardar really enabled us to hope,” Gulldén says.

“We went to penalties with Györ and it really was amazing, we were smiling after the end of extra time, because we were confident in ourselves. And we won the trophy.”

Her 15-goal tally from that game still earns the Swedish centre back a place in the top 20 all-time scorers at the EHF FINAL4.