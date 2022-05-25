Green wants to say goodbye with two more trophies

Their opponents in the semi-final are RK Nexe on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CEST); the other contenders are hosts SL Benfica and Orlen Wisla Plock.

“It is our clear goal to win the trophy again,” says the 34-year-old Danish goalkeeper, who joins Paris Saint-Germain Handball in the summer of 2022.

“Others have to judge whether we are the favourites or not. We have beaten Nexe twice in the group phase, but the semi-final in Lisbon is a totally different match.”

After winning the EHF Finals in Mannheim in May 2021 and the IHF Super Globe in Saudi Arabia five months later, Magdeburg are eager to take their next international trophy.

They are the only unbeaten team competing in Lisbon this weekend, with 12 wins and two draws from their 14 matches.

“We cruised quite easily through the group phase, but then had really hard nuts to crack in the knockout stage against Sporting and Nantes,” Green says.

“Sporting really played well and we were close to fail, and against Nantes we played two strong matches – especially the first one, which came only two days after our defeat against Kiel in the German cup final.”