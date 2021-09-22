Nahi: “In Kielce, the whole city is behind the club”

The French presence at Lomza Vive Kielce has been doubled this summer.

After Nicolas Tournat became the first French player to wear the jersey of the EHF Champions League 2016 winners two years ago, left wing Dylan Nahi joined him prior to the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old left wing arrived from Paris Saint-Germain HB, the club he had always played for, as he wanted to try his luck abroad.

And so far, with Kielce’s Match of the Week against Telekom Veszprém HC coming up on Thursday (live on EHTV at 18:45 CEST), things are going according to plan.

“I really like it here,” Nahi says. “I need some more time to adapt, of course, because I have only been here for two months. But the welcome I had was very warm.”

For someone who has always lived in Paris, “the city that never sleeps,” it must have been a culture shock arriving to Kielce, a much quieter town in the Polish countryside.

“Kielce is very different from Paris, but everyone, either at the club or in the streets, has been very welcoming so far,” says Nahi, who never lived outside of the French capital before moving to Poland this summer.

“It makes a change, but for the better. People here don’t seem to bother with stupid things, they just seem to be happy to get on with their lives,” he says.