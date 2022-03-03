Nail-biting win earns Slovenia first points

Thursday’s only EHF EURO Cup match saw Slovenia earn their first points in the competition as they defeated North Macedonia in the closest of encounters, 29:28.

EHF EURO CUP

Slovenia vs North Macedonia 29:28 (15:14)

the match was almost entirely equal, but North Macedonia had the lead only once, at 19:18 in the 37th minute. Aside from that, Slovenia were always in front or the score was level

the home team pulled away as clear as five goals in the opening half, before North Macedonia came back. In the second half, the score line was never greater than two goals

Slovenia’s power shooter Ana Gros was the top scorer with 10 goals, while another right back, Simona Stojkovska, top scored for the visitors with eight

it was not an ideal day for the goalkeepers, with both attacks recording shooting accuracies above 70 per cent

the sides will meet again on Sunday in Skopje for the return fixture

EHF EURO Cup competition heats up

So far, the EHF EURO Cup 2022 has been dominated by Norway and Montenegro, with the EURO title holders having taken three wins for the maximum points and Montenegro having lost their first game in the competition on Wednesday.

But with their first victory and Montenegro to face Norway again on the weekend, Slovenia could be set to join Montenegro on four points and throw the competition open – if they can overcome North Macedonia on the home court at the weekend.