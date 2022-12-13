Nantes and Barça clash in an XXL pre-Christmas present

One round to go in the calendar year of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and there is a lot on the line before the winter break.

In Group A, Paris can spend Christmas at the top if they manage to beat Magdeburg on Wednesday, while Veszprém will try to keep up with the French rhythm in Bucharest. Porto face a tough trip to GOG and Zagreb have the opportunity to take points in a third consecutive game in Plock.

The last Match of the Week of the year will bring together many French and Spanish internationals as HBC Nantes host the unbeaten Barça in the 11,000 capacity Neodif XXL Hall. Niklas Landin will travel with his current club THW Kiel to his next club Aalborg, while Kielce (against Celje) and Szeged (at Elverum) are favourites to end the year with a win.

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Wednesday 14 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Paris are currently top of the group with 16 points while Magdeburg are third with 13

the first confrontation between the two teams is the only time Magdeburg lost a home Champions League game this season (29:22)

five of the ten best scorers in the Champions League will be on the court for that game: Kamil Syprzak, Dainis Kristopans and Elohim Prandi for Paris, Gisli Kristjansson and Omar Ingi Magnusson for SCM

after nine rounds, Paris have the best attack in the Champions League (324 goals)

Paris remain leaders of the French league after beating Cesson last Saturday (36:32) while Magdeburg took the points in the Bundesliga in Berlin (32:31)

GOG (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR)

Wednesday 14 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

GOG took the first confrontation between the two sides in Portugal, 33:26

the Danish side is currently fifth in the group, with seven points, while Porto are last, with one point

Porto are the only team not to have won a game in the Champions League this season, their last win dates to December 2021 against Kielce (29:27)

two GOG players are among the best scorers in the Champions League: Simon Pytlick (4th, with 53 goals) and Emil Madsen (11th, with 48 goals)

GOG conceded their second defeat of the season in the Danish league against Sonderjyske (42:37) while Porto defeated Vitoria in the Portuguese league (30:27)

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 15 December 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

back in September, Veszprém won the first game between the two teams this season on home ground, 33:30

Veszprém are now second in the group, one point behind leaders Paris, while Dinamo are fourth with ten points

the Romanian side has taken seven of its 10 points in the last four games, with three wins and a draw last week against Zagreb

Andrii Akimenko, Bucharest’s best scorer in the Champions League, has netted five times more than Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, Veszprém’s scoring leader

last weekend, both teams came out victorious of their domestic league games: Dinamo against Suceava (42:31) and Veszprém in Budakalasz (42:28)

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Thursday 15 December 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

thanks to their draw in Bucharest last week, Zagreb overtook Plock in the group’s standings and are now sixth, with six points

Plock have lost their last four games in the Champions League, while Zagreb have taken points in their last two games

the two teams drew in their first confrontation this season, 26:26, in Varazdin

Plock and Zagreb are among the best defensive sides this season, having conceded just 268 and 269 goals respectively

they are also the least efficient offences of all 16 teams in the competition, with 245 and 250 goals scored

GROUP B

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs OTP Bank-Pick Szeged (HUN)

Wednesday 14 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Szeged lost only one of six duels against Elverum and won the remaining five, including the first duel of this season (30:23)

Elverum have two points on their account, but were close to their second victory at Celje last week, when they lost their lead in the last ten minutes

the Hungarian champions have won three of their last five matches, but were clearly second best last week in the MOTW against Kielce

with six points on their account, Szeged could pass Aalborg to finish the year in fifth place

both sides were victorious in their last league matches, Elverum beat Fjellhammer 31:27, Szeged won against Csurgoi 34:32

Lomza Industria Kielce (POL) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

Thursday 15 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides had won their round 9 matches, Kielce 31:28 at Szeged, Celje took their second win of the season after a strong endgame against Elverum 29:26

after a tough fight, Kielce had taken the points in the first duel with a 33:30 win at Celje - it was their third victory against Celje in nine matches

Kielce’s only defeat of this CL season occurred at Barça, besides, the Polish champions have won all remaining eight matches and rank one point the defending champions

Celje’s Aleks Vlah is third best scorer of the Champions League with 65 goals, Kielce’s wing Arkadiusz Moryto is eighth on 50 strikes

the Slovenian side took all their four points on home ground, their last away victory dates to February 2021, 30:28 at Nantes

Kielce lost the top match of the Polish league against Plock on Sunday (29:27), while Celje remained on top of the Slovenian league with a 38:26 success over Krstko

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Thursday 15 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

If Aalborg win, they would pass Kiel in fourth place in the group

The 36:36 in the first duel at Kiel was Aalborg’s only point in the last five matches, since then losing twice to both Nantes and Barça

Kiel ended their series of five matches without a victory in the last round, beating Nantes 37:33

In nine matches so far, Aalborg only took one victory against Kiel, the last home match in the 2021/22 season (35:33), Kiel won six times, two duels ended in a draw

THW goalkeeper Niklas Landin will join Aalborg from the next season on, his brother Magnus remains as the last Dane at Kiel

Aalborg’s playmaker Aron Palmarsson had played for Kiel and won the Champions League twice in the THW jersey in 2010 and 2012

MOTW: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP)

Thursday 15 December, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV