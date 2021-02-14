Nantes earn biggest away win

HC PPD Zagreb had hoped to turn the tide this week with matches against Celje and Nantes, but at the end of six days with three matches including the one against Barca - the Croatian record champions are still empty-handed. HBC Nantes gained confidence after a successful week, finished by a double-digit win at Zagreb.

GROUP B:

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs. HBC Nantes (FRA) 24:34 (8:20)

Nantes finish their week by four points after they had already easily cruised past Aalborg on Wednesday by 38:29.

While Zagreb still wait for their first points of the season after ten defeats, Nantes are in sixth place, two points ahead of Celje and one point below fifth-ranked side Kiel. Nantes took six of their eight points in away matches.

Alongside the 35:25 result in Holstebro, Denmark, this was Nantes’ biggest ever away victory in their EHF Champions League history. The 8:20 was Zagreb’s largest half-time deficit on home ground in this season by far.

Baptiste Dermatrin-Bertrand had his Champions League high score with six goals; so far the left wing (20) has scored an overall of ten goals.

The re-match of both sides is on 23 February, before, Nantes travel to Barcelona.

Six goals but no points against the Ex

Senjamin Buric was on a high, but in the end, there was not that much to celebrate. The Bosnian-born line-player had scored 15 goals in the whole season so far for his new club HC PPD Zagreb - but on Sunday, he was on fire against his former club HBC Nantes. Netting in six from nine attempts was his season high, but Buric and Zagreb still wait for their first point - in contrast to Senjamin’s brother Benjamin, who is second-ranked of group A with Flensburg.