RPS4461 E1
EHF European Cup

CSM, Velenje claim home victories

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev14 February 2021, 21:00

The EHF European Cup Men Last 16 opened with five first-leg encounters held on Saturday and Sunday.

Experienced teams CSM Bucuresti and RK Gorenje Velenje played their matches at home and earned victories, making a step closer towards the quarter-final. However, their rivals AEK Athens and RK Borac m:tel still have a chance to hit back in return-leg games next week.

  • CSM, the Challenge Cup winners in 2019, beat AEK 28:23, as their goalkeeper Jakub Krupa recorded 15 saves
  • Aleks Kavcic’s ten goals powered Velenje to a 32:28 win in the Balkan derby against Borac
  • in the Czech-Slovak regional derby, HC Robe Zubry (CZE) defeated MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK) 29:22
  • Ystads IF progressed to the next stage without playing, as their matches with SG INSIGNIS Handball Westwien were cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation
  • two more ties, Donbas vs CS Minaur Baia Mare and SC kelag Ferlach vs Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, will be played as double-headers next weekend

Mixed fortunes for Russian sides

Two teams from Russia are still in contention for the trophy, and both played their first-leg matches at home – but the results were different.

While HC Neva SPb have one foot in the quarter-final following their commanding 33:21 win against Gracanica, SGAU-Saratov shared spoils with Polva Serviti, 28:28, and nothing is clear in this tie ahead of the second-leg game in Estonia.

20210214 Zagreb Nantes Damatrin Bertrand1
Previous Article Nantes earn biggest away win
20210214 DHC SLAVIA PRAHA HC LOKOMOTIVA ZAGREB STELA POSAVEC
Next Article Lokomotiva through to semi-finals

Latest news

More News