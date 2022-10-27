Nantes show no mercy in victory over Kiel
Beating THW Kiel by eight is not exactly what any team in Europe does. Yet Nantes did it two seasons ago in Germany, and they did it again in front of their fans.
Thanks to the impressive Viktor Hallgrimsson between the posts in his first Machineseeker EHF Champions League match, the French side delivered an offensive masterclass and left their opponents no chance to build momentum.
GROUP B :
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 38:30 (20:15)
- Nantes' first helped was almost perfect, though Karl Wallinius was on form for Kiel in the opening minutes before Nantes overwhelmed him and his teammates
- helped by saves from Viktor Hallgrimsson, Nantes turned things around. Proving to be unstoppable offensively, the French side led by five at the break
- the momentum did not stop in the second half, as Nantes took up to a 13 goal lead at the 43rd-minute mark
- Kauldi Odriozola netted seven times for Nantes, while Karl Wallinius scored just one less for Kiel
- with this win, Nantes move up to second place in the group, while Kiel remain fifth
Viktor Hallgrimsson - what a debut
Due to an elbow injury, the Icelandic goalkeeper had not played a single Champions League game this season. Tonight, he made his first appearance against THW Kiel and he made one hell of an impression.
His fifteen saves do not tell the importance he had for Nantes, as he put his team on the right track in the first half snuffing out Kiel's hopes in the second. A debut that he will remember for a long time.
It’s a really great performance to beat Kiel. We have a lot of respect for this team and the most important thing is that we kept playing fast and with intensity, like we have since the beginning of the season.