GOG heap more misery on Porto
Thanks to an impressive Tobias Thurin in the first half, GOG took an early lead and were able to retain it throughout the match. The Swedish goalkeeper saved 10 shots in the first half and was central to the Danish’s side eforts.
Even better, GOG were able to keep the momentum going their way, despite Porto pushing hard early in the second half. They earned a deserved victory, claimed two more points, and took one more step towards the play-offs.
GROUP A:
FC Porto (POR) vs GOG (DEN) 26:33 (10:15)
- it did not take long for the visitors to go ahead, profiting from fastbreaks to lead by four after 10 minutes
- Tobias Thulin was in particularly fine form. He stopped 10 shots in the first half to help his team cruise away after half-time
- Porto were unable to come back into the game in the second half. Despite the visitors rotating their bench after the break, GOG kept the upper hand, increasing their advantage to nine goals
- Jerry Tollbring scored nine for GOG while Jack Thurin netted five times for Porto
- GOG are fourth with five points, while Porto remain pointless
Porto have lost momentum
Once upon a time, every team in Europe was scared of traveling to Porto, as the team could beat just about anyone.
Things seem very different this season, as the Portuguese side still have no points after five rounds. GOG did not have to put in a big effort to take the lead, and by the break Porto had lost their confidence.
Magnus Andersson needs to change a lot of things or Porto might not even see the play-offs.
We feel happy and lucky to get out of here with a win, this game was really important for our chances of going forward, so we’re very happy.