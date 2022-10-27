GOG heap more misery on Porto

Thanks to an impressive Tobias Thurin in the first half, GOG took an early lead and were able to retain it throughout the match. The Swedish goalkeeper saved 10 shots in the first half and was central to the Danish’s side eforts.

Even better, GOG were able to keep the momentum going their way, despite Porto pushing hard early in the second half. They earned a deserved victory, claimed two more points, and took one more step towards the play-offs.