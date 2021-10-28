Nataliya Derepasko takes over Krim Ljubljana

Krim Mercator Ljubljana set high goals for the 2021/22 season, however, after five matches played in DELO EHF Champions League, they have only one victory. The Slovenian side were close every time but ultimately failed to deliver.

The club announced on Tuesday that they would part ways with head coach Uros Bregar, who was at the helm since 2016, and have since appointed former player Nataliya Derepasko, who served as an assistant coach to Bregar since 2018.

Derepasko will have her debut in the Champions League in the home game against Vipers on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CEST).

“No major changes are expected”

“Krim has good structure. We need to change attacking tactics. We must be more determined and confident. Krim has strong opponents in the group of the Champions league. Vipers are dangerous from all positions and our task will be to stop them. Otherwise, no major changes are expected,” says new head coach Nataliya Derepasko.

Born in Ukraine, Derepasko started her career at Spartak Kiev and played for the Ukraine national team. Later, she moved to North Macedonia, playing for Kometal Skopje before joining Krim in 1998.

Derepasko spent 11 years in Ljubljana, lifting the Champions League trophy in 2001 and 2003. She was also the top scorer of the Champions League no less than three times, in 1999, 2003 and 2006.

On a national level, Derepasko was part of the Slovenia team from 2003 and is a well-known face in the country. Before retiring in 2008, she spent a year in Italy at Pallamano Bancole. Her return to Krim was in 2016, when she became a coach in Krim’s handball academy.

Krim are ranked seventh in group B of the Champions League, with two points. In the Slovenian league they are the leaders, with 10 points.