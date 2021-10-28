Return to top flight gives Sabirova “incredible emotions”

Last season, CSKA reached the DELO EHF FINAL4 in their maiden season in the continental top flight. No wonder the Russian side is aiming high again.

Their current fourth place in DELO EHF Champions League group B seems a little misleading: they failed to win just one match so far, and also have a match in hand since their season opener against Metz Handball was postponed.

Centre back Karina Sabirova thinks that it is too early to draw conclusions.

"After all, we have played only four games, and we've been missing some key players. But our team spirit is great, and we're fighting for each other, so I'm optimistic," she told eurohandball.com.

Without the injured Ana Gros and Polina Vedekhina, CSKA won at Vipers Kristiansand 27:24 last Saturday, taking revenge for a 33:30 defeat in the semi-final last season.

Sabirova expects that the victory against the defending champions will boost her team's morale.

"It was a really positive feeling, we earned two important points. Maybe Vipers lost some key players like Henny Reistad in the summer, but we were also not with our best squad. We were very happy to win, and this victory will give us more confidence," the 23-year-old said.