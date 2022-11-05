Netherlands survive Romania comeback to earn win

Per Johansson (SWE), Netherlands coach: “At the start of the game, we put pressure on them, played some good defence, but it was Romania’s game after this, they created a lot of problems for us. Buceschi and Grozav made life a hell for our players. I am extremely happy that we took these two points, we had a good grip on the game, but Romania came back. This was an extremely tough game and we were a bit lucky in the end.”

Florentin Pera, Romania coach: “It was a very tough match, a very good match, I am proud of my team, because they did not give up. We had a lot of problems before this match, with many injuries. But we bounced back and I am satisfied about how we fought today, we did not give up. In the first half, we missed some key shots, the second half was better, our attack was changed. We found some good solutions and our wings played very good. We fought until the end and this match gives us a good feeling for the next matches.”