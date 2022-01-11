New date confirmed for two matches

The European Handball Federation has confirmed that a new playing date and time has been coordinated for two matches in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League group phase 2021/22.

Following successful discussions between the clubs and stakeholders, the round 9 match between Metz Handball and Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, originally scheduled for Sunday 9 January, will now take place at 18:45 CET on Wednesday 19 January.

Györi Audi ETO KC's clash with Krim Mercator Ljubljana, initially a round 13 encounter, had to be postponed from its original date due to the rescheduling of matches for round 9, but the match will now start at the same time as Metz vs Kastamonu on Wednesday 19 January.