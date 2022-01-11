Teams gear up for EHF EURO 2022 start

The Men's EHF EURO 2022 is just around the corner, with only two days separating us from the throw off of the European premium competition.

As the teams gear up for what shapes up to be a superb tournament, there are still question marks over the availability of players, with others making a swift comeback after a bout with Covid-19. In the last days, a flurry of friendly matches have also taken place throughout Europe, with the last plans being put in place.

Germany’s confidence grows with friendly game win against France



In the highest-profile friendly game before the start of the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia, Germany and France, the winners of two of the previous four editions of the competition, clashed in Wetzlar, with the hosts taking a hard-fought 35:34 win.

France led by as many as four goals at the break, 18:14, but faltered in the last minutes of the game. Germany’s charge was led by a brilliant Kai Häfner, who scored eight goals from nine shots. Both coaches used all the players at their disposal, and France’s top scorers were centre back Kentin Mahe and line player Ludovic Fabregas, who scored five goals each.

“We can be the surprise of the competition,” said Germany’s centre back, Philipp Weber, who was cleared to play at EHF EURO 2022 after suffering an injury.

On the other hand, France’s coach Guillaume Gille was more cautious: “We had some good moments, but some others in which we were not able to give our all. Germany caused us a fair share of problems.”



Duvnjak and Cindric are still doubtful

Croatia’s preparations for EHF EURO 2022 were disrupted by several positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, after Hrvoje Horvat’s side were already missing important backs Luka Stepancic and Igor Karacic, due to injuries.

They will make their debut in Szeged on 13 January against the reigning Olympic champions, France. But there remains uncertainty over the participation of influential stalwarts Domagoj Duvnjak and Luka Cindric, who tested positive for Covid-19 on 4 January. Duvnjak tested negative on Tuesday 11 January while Cindric remains positive. Both are named in the squad for the tournament, although Duvnjak also has problems with his back.

Duvnjak, the Croatian captain, is the all-time goal scoring leader for his national team. He has won five medals at the EHF EURO – three silver and two bronze – and was named the MVP of the competition in 2020. Cindric has also won two medals at the EHF EURO, silver in 2020 and bronze in 2016.

🤾🏻‍♂️ | Putnici za #ehfeuro2022 🔥



Do zadnje kapi znoja! 🇭🇷



ℹ️ Domagoj #Duvnjak danas je dobio negativan #pcr test, dok je #Luka Cindrić i dalje pozitivan. Obojica će se priključiti reprezentaciji čim budu spremni 💯#crohandball #watchgamesseemore pic.twitter.com/aW5VcJziTM — HRS (@HRStwitt) January 11, 2022



Denmark show great form before throw off

Denmark and Norway’s preparations were disrupted by Covid-19 cases in the teams they were supposed to face in the build-up for the EHF EURO 2022. As a result they have played just one friendly match between them, on Saturday 8 January.

The reigning world champions – still without goalkeeper Jannick Green, who returned a positive Covid-19 test on Monday – took a convincing 35:25 win, underlining once again why they are considered to be one of the big favourites to win the gold medal.

Centre back Rasmus Lauge played his first international game for Denmark after more than 14 months, but line player Magnus Saugstrup was the driving force for the big win against their Scandinavian rivals. Norway will be missing right back Magnus Rød and left back Gøran Johannessen, due to injuries.

Tough break for Serbia

Serbia were one of the teams most affected by the Covid-19 situation prior to the start of the EHF EURO 2022, with over 15 positive tests in the squad, including one for head coach Toni Gerona. However, according to the Serbian Handball Federation, players like goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara, right wing Bogdan Radivojevic and line player Dragan Pechmalbec will still make the trip to Szeged, where Serbia are due to face Ukraine, Croatia and France in Group C.

In the absence of Nemanja Ilic, who returned a positive test, Mijajlo Marsenic will wear the captain’s armband.

Coaching change for Montenegro?



Another Balkan team, Montenegro, are battling their own outbreak of Covid-19, which includes a positive case for head coach, Zoran Roganovic. If Roganovic continues to test positive Montenegro’s technical director Drasko Mrvaljevic will take charge in the first game at the EHF EURO 2022, against reigning world champions, Denmark.

Big comeback for Sweden

A crucial player for Sweden, left wing Hampus Wanne, tested negative and was included in the 18-player roster making the trip to Hungary for EHF EURO 2022. However, Sweden’s friendly games against the Netherlands were cancelled, before the Scandinavian side faces Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain and the Czech Republic in Group E. Sweden chartered a plane to Hungary, to avoid congestion at the airport.