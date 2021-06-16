New playing date set for EHF EURO Cup game Spain vs Croatia

The Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2022 match between Spain and Croatia, which was postponed in January, has been rescheduled for Sunday 27 June at the Pavillón Municipal dos Deportes in Pontevedra. The throw-off time will be announced in due time.

The match could not be played on its initial date in January as a snowstorm affected air traffic in Spain.

It is the only remaining match of the EHF EURO Cup 2022. The competition has already been won by Hungary, with 10 points from six matches, ahead of Croatia (eight points), Spain (four), and Slovakia (zero).

Croatia could also get to 10 points if they beat Spain, but Hungary have the advantage in the comparison of their two direct duels.

More info on the EHF EURO Cup 2022 can be found on the competition’s page on eurohandball.com.