Court of Handball sanctions Dortmund

The EHF Court of Handball has released its decision in the disciplinary proceedings against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER).

A procedure was opened against the German club following its decision not to travel to Nancy to play the play-off matches of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 against Metz Handball (FRA).

A first decision on this issue was issued by the court on 14 March 2021, whereby the result of the play-off matches shall be regarded as lost for BV Borussia 09 Dortmund with 0:10 goals and 0:2 points.

The Court of Handball concluded that club is responsible for the cancellation of those matches and shall be sanctioned accordingly. Notwithstanding the arguments brought forward by the German club, the panel has decided that the “force majeure” exemption foreseen in Article 69 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 Regulations is irrelevant in the present case, therefore the sanctions are applicable, and the club shall be sanctioned accordingly.

However, the panel has decided to take into consideration elements such as the failure of the French club to inform the EHF of one player’s positive test result, the fear of Dortmund players to undergo a new period of self-isolation as well as the fact that the club did not have any negative disciplinary record as mitigating circumstances to reduce the applicable sanction. The court specified that such elements cannot exonerate the German club from its responsibility.

Hence, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund shall pay a fine of €10,000 and shall reimburse all damages and costs arising to the participants, the organiser, the EHF and/or their contractual partners upon proof of those damage and costs.

An appeal may be filed within 7 days.