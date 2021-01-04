New year throws off with EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers

The race to reach the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia continues with a busy schedule of qualifiers over the coming week.

With several rescheduled matches from the first two rounds of qualifiers also taking place, 23 games will be played between 5-13 January as teams also prepare for the World Championship in Egypt, which throws off later this month.

Among a host of important games in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers presented by Lidl is the double-header between Germany and Austria.

Germany’s opening matches in the qualifiers in November attracted large TV audiences with almost 1.7 million fans tuning in to see their victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and 1.5 million watching their win against Estonia.

The first two rounds of qualifiers played in November were popular on EHFTV with more than 90,000 users watching more than 14,000 hours of handball. All matches will again be available to watch for free on EHFTV to registered users, subject to geoblocking.

Using the extensive near-live and highlight video content produced by the EHF’s media and marketing partner DAZN Group, 25 national federations posted content on their owned and operated media channels generating more than 1.2 million impressions and almost half a million video views.

The EHF EURO Cup, which pits teams already qualified for the final tournament, also returns with a double-header featuring the EHF EURO 2020 finalists Spain and Croatia.

Where to watch live handball

Live coverage of the latest round of qualifiers, which throw off on Tuesday and are completed next Wednesday, is available to handball fans across the continent. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking.

Throw off times below are all CET and are correct as of 14:00 4 January.

Tuesday 5 January

Serbia v France 17:00

Serbia: RTS 2 / France: L'Equipe and beIN France



Belarus v Norway 15:30

Belarus: Belarus5 / Norway: Viasat

Wednesday 6 January

Austria v Germany 13:45

Austria: ORF 1 / Germany: ZDF



Portugal v Iceland 20:30

Portugal: RTP2 / Iceland: RUV

Turkey v Poland 17:00

Turkey: TRT SPOR2 / Poland: Eurosport

Montenegro v Sweden 18:00

Montenegro: RTCG2 / Sweden: Viasat

UPDATE: Match is postponed

Netherlands v Slovenia 18:15

Netherlands: handball.nl / Slovenia: Arena & RTV SLO



Faroe Islands v – Czech Republic 21:00

Faroe Islands: KVP / Czech Republic: SportTV

UPDATE: Match is postponed

Estonia v Bosnia and Herzegovina 18:30

Estonia: ETV2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Thursday 7 January

Italy v Latvia 20:30

Italy: Sky Sport Arena / Latvia: LTV



Friday 8 January

Norway v Belarus 18:15

Norway: TV2 / Belarus: Belarus5

Saturday 9 January



France v Serbia 19:00

France: beIN SPORTS 1 / Serbia: Arena Sport



Czech Republic v Faroe Islands 20:15

Czech Republic: CT Sport / Faroe Islands: Viasat

UPDATE: Match is postponed

Poland v Turkey 20:00

Poland: TVP Sport / Turkey: TRT



Sweden v Montenegro 16:00

Sweden: SVT1 / Montenegro: Arena Sport

UPDATE: Match is postponed

Sunday 10 January



Bosnia and Herzegovina v Estonia 20:00

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHT1 / Estonia: ETV



Germany v Austria 18:10

Germany: ARD / Austria: ORF

Iceland v Portugal 17:00

Iceland: RUV / Portugal: RTP2 and RTP Play (online)



Slovenia v Netherlands 20:00

Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2 / Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Extra (pay) & Ziggo TV (FTA)



Latvia v Italy 14:10

Latvia: LTV7 / Italy: ITA Fed. & Sky Sport

Wednesday 13 January



Serbia v Greece 17:00

13.01.2021, 1700

Serbia: RTS / Greece: EHFTV



EHF EURO Cup



Croatia v Spain

05.01.2021, 17:15

Croatia: HRT / Spain: Teledeporte

Spain v Croatia

09.01.2021, 20:00

Spain: Teledeporte / Croatia: Arena Sport

UPDATE: Match is postponed

Download the official media guide

The EHF Media and Communications department has prepared a comprehensive EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers media guide to facilitate the media's coverage of all. The media guide can be downloaded here.