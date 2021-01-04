New year throws off with EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers
The race to reach the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia continues with a busy schedule of qualifiers over the coming week.
With several rescheduled matches from the first two rounds of qualifiers also taking place, 23 games will be played between 5-13 January as teams also prepare for the World Championship in Egypt, which throws off later this month.
Among a host of important games in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers presented by Lidl is the double-header between Germany and Austria.
Germany’s opening matches in the qualifiers in November attracted large TV audiences with almost 1.7 million fans tuning in to see their victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and 1.5 million watching their win against Estonia.
The first two rounds of qualifiers played in November were popular on EHFTV with more than 90,000 users watching more than 14,000 hours of handball. All matches will again be available to watch for free on EHFTV to registered users, subject to geoblocking.
Using the extensive near-live and highlight video content produced by the EHF’s media and marketing partner DAZN Group, 25 national federations posted content on their owned and operated media channels generating more than 1.2 million impressions and almost half a million video views.
The EHF EURO Cup, which pits teams already qualified for the final tournament, also returns with a double-header featuring the EHF EURO 2020 finalists Spain and Croatia.
Where to watch live handball
Live coverage of the latest round of qualifiers, which throw off on Tuesday and are completed next Wednesday, is available to handball fans across the continent. All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV, subject to geoblocking.
Throw off times below are all CET and are correct as of 14:00 4 January.
Tuesday 5 January
Serbia v France 17:00
Serbia: RTS 2 / France: L'Equipe and beIN France
Belarus v Norway 15:30
Belarus: Belarus5 / Norway: Viasat
Wednesday 6 January
Austria v Germany 13:45
Austria: ORF 1 / Germany: ZDF
Portugal v Iceland 20:30
Portugal: RTP2 / Iceland: RUV
Turkey v Poland 17:00
Turkey: TRT SPOR2 / Poland: Eurosport
Montenegro v Sweden 18:00
Montenegro: RTCG2 / Sweden: Viasat
UPDATE: Match is postponed
Netherlands v Slovenia 18:15
Netherlands: handball.nl / Slovenia: Arena & RTV SLO
Faroe Islands v – Czech Republic 21:00
Faroe Islands: KVP / Czech Republic: SportTV
UPDATE: Match is postponed
Estonia v Bosnia and Herzegovina 18:30
Estonia: ETV2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Thursday 7 January
Italy v Latvia 20:30
Italy: Sky Sport Arena / Latvia: LTV
Friday 8 January
Norway v Belarus 18:15
Norway: TV2 / Belarus: Belarus5
Saturday 9 January
France v Serbia 19:00
France: beIN SPORTS 1 / Serbia: Arena Sport
Czech Republic v Faroe Islands 20:15
Czech Republic: CT Sport / Faroe Islands: Viasat
UPDATE: Match is postponed
Poland v Turkey 20:00
Poland: TVP Sport / Turkey: TRT
Sweden v Montenegro 16:00
Sweden: SVT1 / Montenegro: Arena Sport
UPDATE: Match is postponed
Sunday 10 January
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Estonia 20:00
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHT1 / Estonia: ETV
Germany v Austria 18:10
Germany: ARD / Austria: ORF
Iceland v Portugal 17:00
Iceland: RUV / Portugal: RTP2 and RTP Play (online)
Slovenia v Netherlands 20:00
Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2 / Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Extra (pay) & Ziggo TV (FTA)
Latvia v Italy 14:10
Latvia: LTV7 / Italy: ITA Fed. & Sky Sport
Wednesday 13 January
Serbia v Greece 17:00
13.01.2021, 1700
Serbia: RTS / Greece: EHFTV
EHF EURO Cup
Croatia v Spain
05.01.2021, 17:15
Croatia: HRT / Spain: Teledeporte
Spain v Croatia
09.01.2021, 20:00
Spain: Teledeporte / Croatia: Arena Sport
UPDATE: Match is postponed
Download the official media guide
The EHF Media and Communications department has prepared a comprehensive EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers media guide to facilitate the media's coverage of all. The media guide can be downloaded here.