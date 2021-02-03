Newly-crowned champions Kiel welcome in-form Motor

The EHF Champions League returns for the first time in 2021 with six rescheduled matches on Thursday and Saturday.

In group A, Meshkov will try to add a fifth win to their home winning streak, as they could beat an all-time record by taking the points against Flensburg.

Szeged host Paris on Saturday, while Porto can move up the table if they take points against Vardar on Thursday.

Group B resumes with three matches on Thursday. Recently crowned champions THW Kiel are tested by HC Motor, with the Zaporozhye side in stellar form with six wins in a row. HBC Nantes hope for their first home victory against Celje - but the top match is definitely Veszprém vs Barça, aiming to get back on track after both losing to Kiel in the EHF FINAL4.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Thursday 4 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

this is a rescheduled game from round 8

three Danish players won the World Championship with their national team last week: Simon Hald, Lasse Svan and Mads Mensah Larsen. Jim Gottfridsson and Hampus Wanne also played the final of the competition with Sweden.

Meshkov played four home games this season in the EHF Champions League and won them all

the first leg between the two teams ended in a draw, 29:29

FC Porto (POR) vs HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

Thursday 4 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

this game is rescheduled from round 9

Porto are currently fifth in the group, with six points across eight games played, while Vardar stand last, having only played five games

Vardar collected their first point this season in the first leg against Porto in a 25:25 draw

Vardar signed Montenegrin left-back Vasko Sevaljevic this winter. The 32-year-old played in France for the past six seasons (Toulouse, Tremblay, Istres)

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Saturday 6 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

his game is rescheduled from round 1

Danish left-back from PSG Mikkel Hansen won the world title last week with Denmark. He was also elected MVP of the competition

two Spanish players, who won bronze in Egypt, will be on the court : one for Szeged (Joan Canellas) and one for Paris (Ferran Sole)

Paris only won once in Szeged, back in 2017, at the quarter-final stage (30:27). Overall, Paris won four of the eight confrontations between the two sides, with Szeged taking three.

GROUP B

THW Kiel (GER) vs. HC Motor (UKR)

Thursday 4 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Kiel will have their first match after winning their fourth EHF Champions League trophy end of December

Motor are the surprise package of this season as they have won their last six group matches and rank third

currently and after three victories, one draw and four defeats, Kiel are five points behind Motor

Kiel have never lost in an official match against Motor, their balance is three victories and one draw.

Danish brothers Niklas and Magnus Landin just became world champions in Egypt for the second time

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs. Barça (ESP)

Thursday 4 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides had been part of the EHF FINAL4 at the end of December and both lost against Kiel - Veszprém in the semi-final, Barça in the final

Barça have won all eight group matches so far and extended their impressive series to 22 EHF Champions League victories in a row, before they lost the final of the 2019 VELUX EHF FINAL4 against Kiel

the overall balance of this duel includes 14 victories of Barça, one draw and six wins for Veszprém

both sides have the best attacks of all teams with 290 goals (Barça) and 276 goals (Veszprém)

both Barça goalkeepers returned home with medals - as Kevin Möller won gold and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas bronze

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs. RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)

Thursday 4 January, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV