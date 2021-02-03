EHF Champions League
Metz eye first place in tough clash with Vipers
Metz Handball are unbeaten in their last 24 games on home court, winning 22 of these, in the DELO EHF Campions League.
But the French side face Vipers Kristiansand, who are unbeaten this season, in a rescheduled game from round 8 on Wednesday that could prove pivotal for both sides in group A.
Metz boast a four-point advantage over Vipers but have played four matches more as well.
GROUP A
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Wednesday, 3 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Metz can overtake group A leaders Rostov-Don by one point, but the Russian side have two games in hand
- with a win, Vipers will qualify for the next phase, opening a seven-point gap to seventh-ranked Krim, who have three matches remaining
- Metz have the best attack in the group, scoring 29.3 goals per game, and the third best in the competition, after Györ (32.7) and CSKA (29.4)
- Vipers and Györ are the only unbeaten teams in the competition
- Vipers have beaten Metz once in five previous duels - in the bronze medal match at the DELO EHF FINAL 4 2019
- Metz won both previous home matches against Vipers, 30:22 in 2017/18 and 26:17 last season