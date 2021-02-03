Metz eye first place in tough clash with Vipers

Metz Handball are unbeaten in their last 24 games on home court, winning 22 of these, in the DELO EHF Campions League.

But the French side face Vipers Kristiansand, who are unbeaten this season, in a rescheduled game from round 8 on Wednesday that could prove pivotal for both sides in group A.

Metz boast a four-point advantage over Vipers but have played four matches more as well.

GROUP A

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Wednesday, 3 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV