Nina Dury: “We will play our chance to its fullest”

“I think that our team is different this season, and we did not play against the same opponents this time either,” says the 21-year-old.

“But last season was also a frustration that we used to find motivation at the start of this European season. I remember in the locker room before the first game against Hypo, we told ourselves to remember what we did last season to play the European League, and that it would be silly to waste it all again.”

Round after round, last year’s frustration faded away to make way for an appetite to go as far as possible in the competition.

“We have more experience this time around. There was a lot of changes last summer, with a new coach also, and it seems like we digested everything pretty quickly,” explains Dury, without being able to pinpoint one moment where she thought that her team could go all the way. “I guess that when you play level with teams like Lubin or Blomberg, then you get that feeling that, why not?”