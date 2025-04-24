Nina Dury: “We will play our chance to its fullest”

All of this has happened while the left wing, who played all her professional career in Dijon, is still keeping up with her political science studies. In her third year at university, Dury says that her student life and handball life actually balance each other pretty well.
“It helps me take a step back from handball sometimes. When you open your international relationship book, it puts things into perspective,” she explains.
“But studies are always, to me, something that helps me take the pressure off handball. In my opinion, handball is way more stressful than studies, because it is subject to a lot of changes and surprises. Before an exam, if you have studied your topic and know what you’re dealing with, there is not much room for surprise.”
Nina Dury’s focus will be solely on handball for the first weekend of May, when Dijon play the EHF Finals. She says she trusts that they have as much opportunity to lift the trophy as any of the four participants.
“Maybe reaching the EHF Finals was a feat, which is why we celebrated so much when we qualified. But now that we’re about to play, we will play our chance to the fullest. And I do believe in our chances,” Dury concludes.
Photos © Pawel Andrachiewicz/Foto Andrus