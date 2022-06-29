Nine pairings set to open qualification route to 2023 worlds

The 18 teams involved, which did not qualify for the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, learned their opponents during a draw at the EHF Office in Vienna.

The nine fixtures are as follows, with the team named first having the home right in the first leg:

Azerbaijan vs Portugal

Faroe Islands vs Kosovo

Slovakia vs Latvia

Iceland vs Israel

Greece vs Bosnia Herzegovina

Ukraine vs Luxembourg

Bulgaria vs Italy

Austria vs Finland

Great Britain vs Türkiye

The first leg will be played on 2/3 November, followed by the second leg on 5/6 November.

The nine winners enter phase 2 of Qualification Europe, where they will be joined by 10 of the 16 participants from the EHF EURO 2022, plus Czech Republic.

A total of 16 European teams will be in the 32-team field for the 2023 World Championship: the co-hosts Norway (who are also the defending champions), Sweden, and Denmark; the three best-ranked teams from the EHF EURO 2022; and the 10 winners from phase 2 of European Qualification.

The final tournament in Scandinavia takes place in November and December 2023.