Court of Handball imposes fines on Spanish and Montenegrin federation

29 June 2022, 15:20

The EHF Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Spanish Handball Federation, for having placed non-authorised advertising items in the playing hall during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, Round 1 match Spain (ESP) vs Slovakia (SVK) which took place on 6 October 2021, in Antequera, Malaga, Spain.

The federation shall pay a fine in the value of €3,000.

In a different proceeding the EHF Court of Handball has also imposed a fine on the Montenegrin Handball Federation, for having placed non-authorised advertising items in the playing hall during the round 1 match of the Women’s EHF EURO CUP, Montenegro (MNE) vs North Macedonia (MKD) which took place on 10 October 2021, in Niksic, Montenegro.

The federation shall pay a fine in the value of €3,000. As this was the first violation of this kind from the Montenegrin federation part of the fine, i.e. €2,000 is imposed on a suspended basis, which will come automatically into effect should the federation commit a similar violation within one year as of the issuance date of the decision.

In addition, the federation shall pay a fine of €2,000 for having placed wrong colour catch net in the playing hall during the same match.

