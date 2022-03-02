20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13244 X2
EHF Champions League

No splitting Flensburg and Porto after thrilling draw

EHF / Kevin Domas02 March 2022, 22:30

Flensburg and Porto were separated by only one point before tonight’s game, and the match was even tighter with neither side able to claim victory.  

While the hosts, helped by an impressive Jim Gottfridsson, did take a three-goal advantage in the first half, they were not able to maintain their momentum. Then in what became an undecided second half, neither team were able to finish in the lead.

GROUP B :

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs FC Porto (POR) 26:26 (14:13)

  • after being led by two early in the game, Flensburg turned things around and went on a 5:0 run that put them three goals ahead after 15 minutes
  • the rest of the game featured both teams trading goals with no-one taking a bigger advantage than two goals
  • both teams had the opportunity to win the game in its dying seconds, but while Porto turned the ball over, Nikola Mitrevski stopped Mads Mensah Larsen’s last shot
  • Teitur Einarsson finished leading scorer for the game, netting eight for Flensburg
  • Flensburg remain one point ahead of Porto in the standings

Teitur Einarsson, eight goals in 35 minutes 

He may have landed in Flensburg in October, but Teitur Einarsson took no time to adapt to his new environment. The Icelandic left-hander delivered his best EHF Champions League performance, scoring eight.

But even more impressive is that he did it within 35 minutes. He probably would have been the hero for his team had his last shot not hit the crossbar, but all in all, his performance probably helped Flensburg avoid a home defeat.

20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13244 X2
It was a very open match for 60 minutes and was very close the whole time. We had a very good attack at the beginning of the match and in a lot of one-on-one situations we scored. In the second half of the match, we were fighting but it was hard to manage the match in the final period. We had the chance to score the final goal, but we did not manage it.

Maik Machulla
Flensburg coach
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13203 X3
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13226 X2
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13244 X2
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13826 X2
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13446 X2
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13858 X2
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ13834 X2
20220302 Flensburg Porto IAJ22223 X3
20220302 EHF EURO Faroe Islands Austria Gallery 1
Previous Article Austria convincingly take first victory
DQ5A0104 X2
Next Article Aalborg into quarters with win over Montpellier

Latest news

More News