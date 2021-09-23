Nocandy ready for new responsibilities with Metz

Meline Nocandy is proving you can be only 23 and have already lived a lot of experience in your handball career. The Metz centre back celebrated her first Olympic title this summer with France and the full meaning of it has yet to sink in.

“I don’t realize what is going on. I have not travelled to Guadeloupe [her home island] since we won the medal. I have not taken the time to celebrate with my family. So far, everybody seems to be going crazy about it, but it has not changed my life one bit,” smiles Nocandy.

This gold medal might now seem a little bit far away already, as Nocandy has taken on new responsibilities with her club. Ahead of the 2021/22 season, coach Emmanuel Mayonnade introduced her as the new team captain.

“We thought her progression might come through more responsibilities in the group, as I’m convinced she must be able to speak up and become even more a leader than she already is,” says Mayonnade.