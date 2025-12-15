Norway celebrated their fifth IHF Women’s World Championship title on Sunday evening after a thrilling final against Germany. The match in Rotterdam marked a bittersweet ending to an unforgettable chapter, as goalkeeper Katrine Lunde played for the last time in Norway’s jersey.

Co-hosts Germany returned to the podium and grabbed the silver medal, while France came out on top against the Netherlands, after an intense game which saw the 2023 champions clinch bronze.