Norway claim fifth world title in emotional finale

15 December 2025, 11:00

Norway celebrated their fifth IHF Women’s World Championship title on Sunday evening after a thrilling final against Germany. The match in Rotterdam marked a bittersweet ending to an unforgettable chapter, as goalkeeper Katrine Lunde played for the last time in Norway’s jersey.

Co-hosts Germany returned to the podium and grabbed the silver medal, while France came out on top against the Netherlands, after an intense game which saw the 2023 champions clinch bronze.

2025 IHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

  • after their 23:20 victory over Germany in Sunday’s final at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Norway became the only team in history with five World Championship trophies in their collection
  • legendary goalkeeper Katrine Lunde had a dream ending to her national team’s career; the now three-time world champion finished at the top of the competition’s standings with a 47.2 per cent save efficiency and was named in the All-star Team
  • despite their defeat, co-hosts Germany enjoyed a fantastic campaign and returned to the competition’s final after 32 years — a historical achievement enhanced by winning their first silver medal at the World Championship; apart from clinching the title in 1993, Germany also boast three bronze medals, the last one added in 2007
  • 2023 champions France’s ambitions to defend the title crumbled when they lost in the semi-final against Germany, but they did not return home empty-handed; the 3/4 placement match saw the two sides level at 26:26 after 60 minutes, but France kept focused in overtime to clinch bronze, leaving co-hosts Netherlands disappointed at the end of an incredible run

GERNED25 Final Germany Vs Norway SP7 7407
  • Dutch players Lois Abbingh and Estavana Polman also announced their retirement from the national team after this year’s World Championship; the two were key in the Netherland’s run to gold in 2019, when Abbingh topped the goalscorer standings with 71 goals, while Polman won the MVP award
  • Brazil (sixth) and Angola (10th) were the only non-European countries among the top 10 countries at the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship
  • five countries are represented in the All-star Team — the four semi-finalists and Brazil, with Norway and Germany celebrating three awardees each
  • Henny Reistad stood out among the star-studded Norwegian squad and received her second MVP award in a row at the World Championship; the 26-year-old centre back was also the best scorer of the competition with 55 goals

GERNED25 Bronze Medal France Vs Netherlands C4 8553

FINAL

Germany vs Norway 20:23 (11:11)

Germany's ambitions to return to the title were clear since the beginning of the game, as they opened the score through Lisa Antl and even seemed to have the upper hand as they reached a 6:4 lead, which they managed to keep for a while. However, Norway's experience prevailed and they changed the momentum, picking up the pace ahead of the break to end the first half on the same level (11:11). The co-hosts' dream for the trophy began to slip away as Norway took control of the game after the break with a 15:12 lead. The tension rose once the scoreboard showed 17:17 in the 47th minute, as Germany's comeback brought a new wave of optimism for the side, but Norway denied their opponents' attempts to retake the lead and, helped by Henny Reistad, continued to increase the gap and sealed their fifth world title.

GERNED25 Medal Ceremony SP7 0463

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

France vs Netherlands 33:31 (26:26, 12:11)

The Netherlands opened the score and took control of the game in the first minutes, quickly reaching a three-goal lead with the help of Yara ten Holte, who rose to the occasion and made a few crucial saves. France kept pressuring their opponents, matching their pace and even ending the first half with a one-goal advantage (12:11). The 2023 champions continued to stay ahead after the break, but a 3:0 run on the Netherlands' side saw them retake the lead at 20:17, as their chances for the medal improved. The game was not over yet, and France's skilled offence managed to level the game once again, with the match still undecided after 60 minutes (26:26). The solid French defence kept the Netherlands' goals to a minimum, as France put their foot on the gas and marched to the bronze medal on Sunday, with Sarah Bouktit ending the day on nine goals for Les Bleues.

GERNED25 Bronze Medal France Vs Netherlands 1JC6236

2025 IHF Women’s World Championship Final Rankings

Gold: Norway
Silver: Germany
Bronze: France
4th: Netherlands
5th: Denmark
6th: Brazil
7th: Hungary
8th: Montenegro
9th: Romania
10th: Angola

2025 IHF Women’s World Championship All-Star team

Goalkeeper: Katrine Lunde (Norway)
Right wing: Emilie Hovden (Norway)
Right back: Dione Housheer (Netherlands)
Centre back: Bruna de Paula Almeida (Brazil)
Left back: Emily Vogel (Germany)
Left wing: Antje Döll (Germany)
Line player: Sarah Bouktit (France)

Best Young Player: Viola Leuchter (Germany)
Top goal scorer: Henny Reistad (Norway) – 55 goals
MVP: Henny Reistad (Norway)

GERNED25 Medal Ceremony C4 0011
GERNED25 Final Germany Vs Norway SP9 0819
GERNED25 Final Germany Vs Norway SP7 7407
GERNED25 Medal Ceremony UH17198
GERNED25 Medal Ceremony SP9 2293

Photos © kolektiff

EHF Flags
